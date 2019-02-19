SAUK CITY - Roman Henry Frey, age 86, passed away peacefully at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Mar. 25, 1932, to the late George and Anna (Lochner) Frey. Roman was a graduate of Sauk City High School, class of 1950. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1951 to 1953 in Japan during the Korean War. Roman was united in marriage to Carol J. Eberhardt on Jan. 16, 1954, at St. Aloysius Church.
Roman started a lifelong career in the building trades; first working with Lachmund Lumber, and then Wipperfurth Construction where he was a lead carpenter for over 30 years before he decided to work on his own. He was a perfectionist who worked building homes, cabinets, furniture and completed many special projects for his friends and family until his hands would no longer allow.
Aside from construction projects he served his community as a member of the Sauk City Housing Authority from 1990 to 2015. In addition, he was a member of the Sauk City fire department for more than 25 years. Roman became the first person to assume the position of lieutenant, retiring as a captain.
He was a faithful member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. As a member there, he served in many capacities, including being an usher, a trustee committee member, changing light bulbs on the tall ceiling, setting up for the Christmas season and parish festivals, just to name a few. Roman was an avid sports fan, but his particular passion was baseball. That passion began with him playing in high school, playing while serving in Sasebo, Japan, and continuing to play home talent once returning to the states. Playing the game eventually gave way to enjoyment as a fan, watching his children and grandchildren play.
Even though he didn't continue to play sports, staying active and in shape was a huge part of his life. He was an active member of the Sauk Prairie Wellness Center. When I say active, he was outside waiting for the doors to open, up to and including his last week of life. Family was most important to Roman. He proudly supported his kids and grandkids in every endeavor. Roman will be remembered for his kind, loving heart, dedication to his family and devotion to (quoting words from his favorite song) "my woman my woman my wife," Carol.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Ken, Charles (Anita), Kurt (Debbie), Craig (Denise), Karen (Paul) Peetz, Kim (Pam), Ted (Rebecca), Tony (Renee); 19 grandchildren, Madeline, Jenessa, Alex, Nicholas, Zac, Bryant, Brittney, Darin, Casey, Sam, Baxter, Kobey, Kaden, Jacob, Jebediah, Kaleb, Lily, Logan and Mahala; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bernard (Delores) , Phillip (Rita) , Howard (Irene), James (Sybilla), David (Judy). He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, George Jr. (Barbara), Nick (Phyllis); and sister, Matilda "Tooty" (Charles) Schepp.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Feb. 22, 2019, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Feb. 21, 2019 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City and will continue the morning of Mass from 10 a.m. until 10:45 at the funeral home, where a Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am.
Roman's family will be forever grateful to the V.A. Clinic in Baraboo and Sauk Prairie Hospital for all of the wonderful care Roman received. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.