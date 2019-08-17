MAZOMANIE - La Vonne Frey passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. ‘Vonnie’ was born July 18, 1929 to George and Lucille (Schlough) Fangmeier in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Mazomanie High School in 1947 and immediately went to work for the State of Wisconsin in Madison. In 1952 she started work for the US Postal Service in Mazomanie and she retired in 1992. Vonnie married Clarence Frey on January 28, 1950 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie. She was a longtime member of St. Barnabas Church, where she was the church treasurer and a member of the Council of Catholic Women.
Vonnie’s essence was love and appreciation. She cherished her family and treated her kids and grandchildren like gifts. The joy in her eyes, the enthusiasm in her voice. Being with her was sitting awhile with unconditional love, humble wit, and unapologetic encouragement. It sustained us for a lifetime.
We understand now more than ever that she was the gift, and that our hearts will be full of grandma/mom forever.
Wherever there are hummingbirds, penny slots, broasted chicken, Stephen Colbert, blooming cacti, the Gandy Dancers, Sunday breakfasts, dollar stores, senior bus trips, rummy, $20 in birthday cards, coffee klatches, grandmas watching their grandkids play home talent baseball, too many desserts, Rum Chata, auctions, church garage sales, dinners with your best friends at Gordon’s, or homemade Christmas cookies, we will find her.
Vonnie is survived by five children, Thomas (Linda) Frey of Las Vegas, Terrill (Mary) Frey of Black Earth, Judith (Mark Reese) Frey of Fitchburg, Trent Frey and Timothy Frey of Mazomanie; and her son-in-law, Jim Phillips of Madison; five grandchildren, Melissa (Mike Chamberlin) Frey of Waunakee, Treston (Heather) Frey of Holmen, Trevor (Jackie) Frey of Arena, Amanda Frey of Las Vegas, and Shelby Frey of Eau Claire; two great-grandchildren, Hudsen Frey of Arena /Mt. Horeb and Autumn Frey of Holmen; two sisters, Mary (Phil) Endres of Mazomanie and Maryanne Lois Williams of Stoughton; one brother, Fredrick (Carolyn) Fangmeier of Waunakee; her sister-in-law, Joyce Fangmeier of Reedsburg, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother George Fangmeier, her nephew Tony Endres and her beloved daughter Jeanne Phillips.
A funeral will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church beginning that Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. There will be a luncheon and a celebration of her life at the church immediately following the service.
Vonnie’s family is very grateful for the compassionate care given to La Vonne and her family by Heartland Country Village in Black Earth and Agrace Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity or ‘cause’ would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com
