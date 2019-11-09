FENNIMORE - Alfred L. Frey, age 89, of Fennimore passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the Divine Rehabilitation and Health in Fennimore. He was born on July 9, 1930, in Boscobel the son of Herman and Irene (Ransome) Frey. Al was united in marriage to Jean Hooks on June 5, 1953, in Boscobel.
Al is survived by his beloved wife, Jean of Fennimore; four children, Kathryn (Thomas) Kenney of Fennimore, Randy Frey of Fennimore, Karen Brewer of Prairie du Chien, Ron (Joan) Frey of Dodgeville; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joanne Griffin of Racine, Charleene Staskal of East Dubuque, Ill., Shirley (Gayle) Slauson of Bakersfield, Calif., along with several nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kerry “Kip” Frey on Sept. 12, 1995; brother, Bob Frey; and three sisters, Dorothy Waltz, Helen Gebhart, and Martha Stender.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fennimore with burial to follow in the Prairie Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Tuesday morning. The LARSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME OF FENNIMORE is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com