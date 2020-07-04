Frerker, Herman Joseph "Jerry"

MADISON—Herman Joseph “Jerry” Frerker, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Please revisit the website for updated details. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.