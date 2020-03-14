French, Mary Alice

NAPLES, FLA. - Mary Alice French passed away on March 8, 2020, in Naples, Fla. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1951 in Speech Pathology and taught in the Milwaukee public schools. She and her husband, Gordon M. Findorff moved to Madison, Wis. in 1955 after his service in the U.S. Navy where she happily assumed the role of wife, mother, and volunteer. She cherished her volunteer efforts for children, the elderly, the arts, and her church. In Madison, she served on boards of the Attic Angels Association, Friends of the Waisman Center at the University of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra League, and the Gamma Phi Beta Alumni House Board. She also served as a Deacon at Westminister Presbyterian Church, as a Girl Scout Leader, and as a Reach to Recovery volunteer for the American Cancer Society.
When the family moved to Homosassa, Fla. in 1981, Mary Alice became active in the First Methodist Church and she served as President of the Homosassa River Garden Club, as a Literacy Volunteer, and was a founding member of Chapter GH of P.E.O. Moving to Naples, Fla. in 1987, she loved volunteering in daycare centers doing vision testing sponsored by the Naples Community Hospital. She served on the Board of Directors of the Naples Philharmonic League. She was a member of and President of the Naples P.E.O. Group and sang in the First Presbyterian Church Choir for 12 years, bringing her great joy! Sadly, after 47 years of marriage, Gordon Findorff died of cancer in 1999.
In 2001, Mary Alice married William Bates French of Naples, Fla. and they spent 12 years of happiness living in Pelican Bay and Moorings Park and traveling and visiting with their children and their extended family. They shared many interests and loved growing roses to bring cheer to neighbors. They also took part in many volunteer activities both in Moorings Park and in Naples where they attended North Naples United Methodist Church. Mary Alice especially enjoyed her volunteering at Bower Chapel, being a librarian at Moorings Park, singing with the Voices of Naples and helping with the Philharmonic Youth Orchestra's Sunday rehearsals. She was a dedicated caregiver. Friends will remember her beautiful smile and her loving ways.
Mary Alice was predeceased by her husband, William French, and her sister, Martha Becker. She is survived by her dear daughters Karen Findorff Rollins Nelsen (Stan) of Denton, Texas, Nancy French (Mother Angelina) of Ellwood City, Pa., and Susan French Allen (Joseph) of Tucson, Ariz., cherished sons M. Scott Findorff (Laura) of Colorado Springs, Colo. and James R. Findorff (Jill) of Tavares, Fla. and Eagle River, Wis. She was also the extraordinary Nana to seven loving grandchildren: Michael Findorff (Tara), Kristopher Findorff (Whitney), Karly Findorff, Corey Rollins (Alison), Kelly Rollins, Allyssa Findorff, and Jaime Findorff. And finally her darling great-grandsons, Aiden Findorff, and Charles Findorff.
A Memorial Service of Celebration and Love will be held on Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Mooring Park's Clubhouse, 120 Moorings Park Dr, Naples, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be sent to The Moorings Park Foundation, Inc. 120 Moorings Park Drive, Naples, Fla., 34105, to Habitat for Humanity, 11145 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Fla., 34113, or to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fla., 34105.