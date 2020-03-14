French, Mary Alice

NAPLES, FLA. - Mary Alice French passed away on March 8, 2020, in Naples, Fla. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1951 in Speech Pathology and taught in the Milwaukee public schools. She and her husband, Gordon M. Findorff moved to Madison, Wis. in 1955 after his service in the U.S. Navy where she happily assumed the role of wife, mother, and volunteer. She cherished her volunteer efforts for children, the elderly, the arts, and her church. In Madison, she served on boards of the Attic Angels Association, Friends of the Waisman Center at the University of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra League, and the Gamma Phi Beta Alumni House Board. She also served as a Deacon at Westminister Presbyterian Church, as a Girl Scout Leader, and as a Reach to Recovery volunteer for the American Cancer Society.