Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Duane C. French, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. He was born on Aug. 9, 1932, the son of Al and Louise French.

He is survived by his children, Donald (Darlene) French, Gary (Amy) French, Karen (Elwood) Duvall and Ronda (Craig) McGuire; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ron. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and his parents.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Oakwood Village Rehab/Meadows and Agrace Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Duane and his family. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

Celebrate
the life of: French, Duane C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.