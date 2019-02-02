MADISON - Duane C. French, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. He was born on Aug. 9, 1932, the son of Al and Louise French.
He is survived by his children, Donald (Darlene) French, Gary (Amy) French, Karen (Elwood) Duvall and Ronda (Craig) McGuire; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ron. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and his parents.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Oakwood Village Rehab/Meadows and Agrace Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Duane and his family.