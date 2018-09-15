OREGON - Susan L. French-Brandscheid, age 70, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Madison. She was born on Aug. 8, 1948, to the late John G. and Margie J. (Ure) French. She married Dieter Brandscheid in Madison in 1970.
Susie graduated from Belvidere (Ill.) High School and later attended Rock Valley (Ill.) Junior College and UW-Madison. She was an employee at UW-Madison for many years, retiring as assistant to the Dean of the Journalism School. She loved working with and helping students and the faculty and staff. Her passions were reading, ballet, history, and travel. She loved to cook and attended culinary school in France. Above all, she loved her family and friends and her cats.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dieter; her brother, Michael (Mary) French; her dear friends, Lloyd and Sue Hanson and their children; and Susie's godchildren, Brin, Ann and Jed; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the no-kill animal shelter of your choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.