Freese, Beverly Jean Bliss

Upon retirement in 1977, Jean and Gordon moved to McFarland, to a home they had designed and built on the site of the old Bliss-family cabin. There they often entertained friends and family. Visitors looked forward to swimming in the lake, canoeing adventures, fresh vegetables from the garden, backyard barbecues, birdwatching, spirited games of “Pit” and “Uno,” and to Jean’s good Wisconsin cooking. Jean also made time to continue her meticulous quilting and sewing projects, which included many first-day-of-school outfits for her grandchildren. All of this she accomplished with a “can-do” spirit based on a saying she remembered from her Grandpa Bliss: “Never say ‘I can’t.’ Say ‘I’ll try!’”

Jean and Gordon traveled extensively, even participating in a bicycling trip through the Loire Valley when they were in their mid-’70's. Jean was a charter member of the McFarland United Church of Christ, and later attended the First Congregational Church in Madison. With her husband, she was a hardworking volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, which honored the couple’s years of service by choosing the name “Freese Lane” for a street in the Habitat development just off Siggelkow Road in McFarland.