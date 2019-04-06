MADISON - Marilyn (Johnson) Freeman, loving wife and mother of five, passed away quietly on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Badger Prairie Health Care Center, Verona, Wis., at age 95, following a prolonged decline due to Alzheimer's and advancing age.
Though she had a scholarship to the UW-Madison, Marilyn left in 1943 to marry the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Dan Freeman, while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. Following the war, they returned to Madison, where he finished his degree and they started a family.
Marilyn will be remembered for her bubbling personality, her ready laughter, her infectious smile, and her amazing ability to wrangle and care for a family of five children, maintain a household, volunteer in the community, church, and school, and entertain friends and family. Her energy and enthusiasm seemed limitless. And she always looked beautiful and always seemed to be having fun!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan, in 2000; and by her father, Leonard Johnson; her mother, Monona (Clapp) Johnson; and her sister, Elaine (Johnson) Grady. She is survived by her five children, Kathy (Jacobs), Jim, Bill, Dan, and Patti (Gmeinder); plus seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.