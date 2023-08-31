Fredrick Sidney Goodwin

July 11, 1951 - Aug. 28, 2023

OXFORD - Fredrick "Fred" Sidney Goodwin, age 72, of Oxford, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023 with his wife by his side at Our House Assisted Living in Reedsburg. Fred was born in Forest City, IA on July 11, 1951 to Albert and Yvonne (Gustin) Goodwin.

He graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1970 and entered the United States Army shortly thereafter. Fred's career in the Army spanned over 21 years, retiring in 1991.

Following his time in service, he went to work for Holiday Wholesale and retired from there after 19 years of faithful employment.

On January 28, 1984, Fred married Cheryl (Conerly) Williams and together they enjoyed many happy times and adventures all over the world together.

He was a faithful member of the Oxford Bible Church. Fred enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and he also was a passionate Green Bay Packers fan. He will be remembered for his desire to help others in need and being a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Fred is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Cheryl; son, Donald (Kim) of Wisconsin Dells; and step-sons: Tracy Pritchett of Oxford and William Pritchett of Gainesville, FL; as well as three grandchildren: Saryn, Rain and Paige. He is also survived by his sister, Debra Rossier; brother, Arnold; and other extended family members.

Fred is preceded in death by his father, mother, Yvonne Dunaway and step-father, Donald Dunaway.

A funeral service for Fredrick Goodwin will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Oxford Bible Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Robert Stickler will preside and burial with full military honors will follow at the Oxford Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Oxford Bible Church, 547 W. Ormsby Street, Oxford, WI 53952.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com