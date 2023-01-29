March 8, 1937—Jan. 24, 2023

MADISON—Fredric T. (COACH) Williams, age 85, of Madison, passed away on January 24, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on March 8, 1937, in Madison, WI, the son of Dr. David L and Leta B. Williams. He married his loving wife Joyce M. (Wentland) on June 27, 1964, in Madison, WI. He attended Madison West High School, University of Wisconsin-Madison BA, University of Illinois MA and The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

He was a teacher for 29 years at MATC in the Psychology and Human Relations Dept. He also coached Baseball, Cross Country and Track and Field teams. Hence the nickname “Coach,” He was also a MATC Athletic Hall of Fame elected member.

Fred enlisted with the U.S. Army Reserves and retired a LT. Colonel. His final assignment was Chief of the Madison office for Military Family Assistance during Operation Dessert Storm. He was the support and lifeline for the military families in Wisconsin while their loved ones were deployed.

He held many leadership positions, including Past Master of the Hiram Lodge 50, Vice President of Army Reserve officers Association Madison Chapter, member of the American Legion, Commissioner of Badger State Games Track and Field organization, President of Wisconsin Right to Work Committee, and Founder of the Original Madison Turkey Trot run.

He also found great value in his volunteer work with Parental Stress Line, RSVP, and the MSCA Pontoon boat program.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons: Mark (Heidi) and Scot (Teresa); grandson, Brett; and sister-in-law, Joan. Nieces and Nephew: Lori, Stacey, Kevin and Shelly.

Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Dr. Reginald D. Williams (brother), Marion and Meldon Wilmarth. Rett Butler and Heather (Irish Setters).

Anyone familiar with Fred knew his passion for running. He would plan his routes around Madison with several stops at the local water bubblers. When the City decided that the bubblers were no longer needed, he decided to put one in his front yard. That started a 20 plus year tradition and gathering place for people and pets in the area. We know that Fred had many conversations around that bubbler and the family would love to hear your stories about Fred. Friends, colleagues, students, neighbors and random runners are welcome to share. Please e-mail any stories to Fredsbubbler@gmail.com.

Services will be on February 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Cress Funeral Home located at 3610 Speedway Road, Madison WI. Visitation will start at 9:00 AM and a reception will follow after the services. Streaming of the service will start at 10:55 AM CST available at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.thursdayschildwisconsin.org or your favorite animal rescue organization.