Frederick T. "Fred" Dartt

Sept. 15, 1935 - May 31, 2023

COLUMBUS - Frederick T. "Fred" Dartt, age 8,7 of Columbus, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Fred was born to Lewis and Lillian (Wolc) Dartt on September 15, 1935 in Columbus. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1955 where he played football, learned to love cars and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Fred was married to the love of his life and soulmate, Della Levey, on February 8, 1957. They just celebrated their 66th Anniversary.

He was employed by Tramburg Motors in Fall River, Johnson Motor Sales, Columbus and spent 38 years with Columbus Transport as a mechanic and bus driver.

Fred enjoyed many years of family time at their cottage on the lake, camping and traveling in their motor home, working in his workshop where he refinished furniture and invented whatchamacallits. He helped anyone who needed it, but he most enjoyed the time spent with his family.

Fred's greatest passion was the Columbus Fire Department in which he served 51 years. He joined as a volunteer fire fighter in 1963 and later served as the Assistant Chief for 13 years before becoming the Chief from 1988-2001 and City Fire Inspector from 2001 to 2014. Fred served on an advisory board at MATC, was registered as an ambulance attendant, and was awarded 3rd place Firefighter of the Year by the State of Wisconsin in 1999.

He donated 13 gallons of blood to the Red Cross in his lifetime and was a member of the Columbus United Methodist Church.

Fred is survived by his wide Della; his "three girls" Tammy Opperman of Sun Prairie, Pam (Frank) Albi of Sun Prairie and Estero, FL, Melany (Clayton) Shroyer of Cary, IL; four granddaughters: Katie (Paul) Koeferl, Jennifer (Michael) Reefe, Charley (Justin Pearce) Shroyer, and Paige (Austin) Armga; great-grandchildren: Sammuel Frederick and Madisyn Reefe, Rosa Pacheco, Saira Cruz (Gustavo Cantoriano), Zack and Alex Koeferl; great-great-grandchildren: Melany, Evelyn, and Allison Cantoriano-Cruz; other relatives and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Lewis and Hollis; his sister-in-law, June Dartt.

When asked how he was, Fred always replied "finer than frogs' hair!" And "fine" he was!!! His love, kindness and joyful spirit has blessed all who knew him!

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Columbus United Methodist Church in Columbus. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus United Methodist Church, Columbus Fire Department, or Columbia County Healthcare Center.

The family wishes to thank Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus, ProMedica/Heartland Hospice and mostly, the loving staff at Columbia County Healthcare Center, Wyocena, for taking excellent care of Fred over the last years of his life.

