Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Frederick "Fred" M. Burger

Oct. 8, 1946 - May 22, 2023

On Monday May 22, 2023, Frederick "Fred" M. Burge,r took his last breath with family by his side.

He was born in Owatonna, MN, to Marshall and Roberta (Campion) Burger on October 8, 1946. They moved to Eau Claire, Tomah, Beaver Dam, and then Baraboo where he graduated in 1964. He attended college in La Crosse for a year and a half and proudly served a tour in Vietnam in the Navy.

Fred's career was varied. He worked in construction doing carpentry and dry wall. He tended bar at Arnie's Ritz and for Jack at the Hiway House. He also worked at the University of Wisconsin as a cook and caterer.

His first trip to Las Vegas was March 29, 1992, for his wedding to Patty so her Dad Bill could give her away. Their wedding reception was later in the Beer Garden at the Sauk County Fairgrounds. "Uncle Fred" always helped with the meals at the family gatherings, especially the time he made prime rib for Christmas. He enjoyed Devil's Lake and trips out West, Memorial Day parties, cards at the Square, watching bands, going to Blues Fests and playing pool.

Fred is survived by his wife, Patty; his son, Fred Jr.; sister, Marcia (Don) Voit; brother, James (Susan) Burger; sister-in-law, Nancy Burger; mother-in-law, Frances Wilson; sister-in-law, Pam (Gary) Cummings. He will be missed by many friends and family members.

He was preceded in by death by parents; brothers Steve and John; father-in-law, William Wilson.

The family would like to extend their most heart felt thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Clare Hospital and Medical Associates in Baraboo, the Home Health staff, the VA hospital in Madison and finally Wis. Dells Health Services for all the care during Fred's failing health.

Patty would also like to thank Fred's brother James and his wife Susan and long-time best friend Mike (Ollie) Filhouer for all the support and rides. I could not have gotten through this without you.

A celebration of Life is being held at Sauk Co. Fairgrounds June 25, 2023, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.