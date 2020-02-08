Frederick, Emogene M. (Simon)

MIDDLETON - Emogene M. (Simon) Frederick, age 90, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Brookdale Middleton Stonefield. Emogene was born on March 7, 1929, to John and Emma (Schmitt) Simon in Springfield Corners. She grew up in Springfield Corners, attended St. Martin’s Grade School and graduated from Middleton High School with the class of 1947.

Emogene married Vern Frederick on Jan. 16, 1951, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Martinsville. She worked for the Wisconsin State Revenue Department. Emogene was then a stay at home mom with her children. She was a supervisor for the Middleton School Library Services. Emogene enjoyed going to U.W. football and basketball games and also enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sporting events. She really liked boating, snowmobiling and going on many family vacations, as well as playing in her ladies bridge groups.