Frederick, Emogene M. (Simon)

MIDDLETON - Emogene M. (Simon) Frederick, age 90, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Brookdale Middleton Stonefield. Emogene was born on March 7, 1929, to John and Emma (Schmitt) Simon in Springfield Corners. She grew up in Springfield Corners, attended St. Martin’s Grade School and graduated from Middleton High School with the class of 1947.
Emogene married Vern Frederick on Jan. 16, 1951, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Martinsville. She worked for the Wisconsin State Revenue Department. Emogene was then a stay at home mom with her children. She was a supervisor for the Middleton School Library Services. Emogene enjoyed going to U.W. football and basketball games and also enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sporting events. She really liked boating, snowmobiling and going on many family vacations, as well as playing in her ladies bridge groups.
Emogene is survived by her husband, Vern; their children, Cheryl (Dave) Kessenich and Nancy (Vic) Ripp; five grandchildren, Carissa (Nick), Natasha (Jon), Jordan, Darin and Morgan; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Brooklyn, Harper and Oliver. She is further survived by her sisters, Elaine Busch, Diana (Bill) Scherer and Judy (Paul) Olson; in-laws, Greg Dahmen, Alice Simon and Robert Frederick; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack and Stanley Simon; sisters, Magdalen Luxton, Lorraine Hellenbrand, Mary Ann Dahmen, Donna Statz and Marlene Endres; and in-laws, Roland Luxton, LaVerne Hellenbrand, Marland Busch, Fred Statz, Arnold Endres, Dolores Simon and James (Doris) Frederick.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family wants to thank Brookdale Middleton Stonefield and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
