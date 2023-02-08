Oct. 29, 1929—Feb. 6, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Frederick E. “Fritz” Porter, age 93, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on October 29, 1929, in Mauston to Fred and Effie Porter. Fritz served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Lois Rademacher on June 2, 1951, at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in DeForest. Fritz worked at Oscar Mayer for 33 years and farmed his entire life.

He is survived by: his wife, Lois of 71 years; 11 children: Mary Vernig, Fred (Audrey), Jerry (Maudie), Jim (Jeff), Tom (Kim), Laurie (Bill) Forrer, Steven, Debbie (Roger) Skalitzky, Bill (Dawn), Jason (Michelle), Patrick (Stacey); 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and his brother, Albert.

Fritz is preceded in death by his parents; his sons: Bob and Shaun; and brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Dr. in Sun Prairie with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Burial will be at Sun Prairie City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. Sun Prairie; and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Dodge County Humane Society, N6839 State Road 26, Juneau, 53039.

Always on my mind, forever in my heart, sweetie.

