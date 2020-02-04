Frederick, Doris June

MADISON - Doris June Frederick, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.