Frederick, Doris June

Frederick, Doris June

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Doris June Frederick, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Middleton

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Frederick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics