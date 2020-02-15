Frederick, Doris June

MADISON - Doris June Frederick, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 22, 1928. Doris was raised in Roxbury, Wis. and was the daughter of Edmund and Anna (Michels) Breunig.
Doris loved to knit, crochet and successfully tried her hand at ceramics. She also enjoyed sewing and made her children's clothes when they were young. She loved to cook and bake for family but was best known for her prized Carrot Cake. She started her banking career at the Bank of Prairie du Sac as a teller. After moving to Middleton, she worked as a teller and then a personal banker for many years at the Bank of Middleton and the M&I Bank. In her "retirement", she found special joy in working at Culvers! Doris and her husband, Jim, loved wintering in Arizona and summering in Three Lakes, Wis. Doris was the "rock of the family," and her greatest joy was being together with her family.
Doris is survived by three daughters, Maureen (Jerry) Minnick, LaVonne (Marv) Theis and Karen (Harvey) Rohde; two sons, Keith (Lori) Frederick and Kendall (Jane) Frederick; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers-in-law, Vern Frederick of Middleton and Bob Frederick of California; and her sister-in-law, Emogene Frederick, who sadly passed away two days after Doris, on Feb. 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, Edmund and Anna Breunig; and her brother, Donald Breunig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Service information
11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM