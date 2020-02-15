Frederick, Doris June

Doris loved to knit, crochet and successfully tried her hand at ceramics. She also enjoyed sewing and made her children's clothes when they were young. She loved to cook and bake for family but was best known for her prized Carrot Cake. She started her banking career at the Bank of Prairie du Sac as a teller. After moving to Middleton, she worked as a teller and then a personal banker for many years at the Bank of Middleton and the M&I Bank. In her "retirement", she found special joy in working at Culvers! Doris and her husband, Jim, loved wintering in Arizona and summering in Three Lakes, Wis. Doris was the "rock of the family," and her greatest joy was being together with her family.