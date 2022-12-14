Frederick A. Schwoerer, age 85 passed away December 9, 2022. He was born July 31, 1937, to Albert and Matilda (Eischen) Schwoerer. He married Barbara J. (Esser) Schwoerer on August 12, 1958.

He is survived by his wife and children: Bonnie (Larry) Donahue, Sue (Tom) Poast, Mary (Ron) LaFrancois, Patty (Pat) Cunningham, Rick (Mina) Schwoerer; 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings: Charles (Lois) Schwoerer, Donald (Barb) Schwoerer, LuAnn Esser, Ben (Lynn) Schwoerer, MaryAnn Evans, Cletus (Jane) Schwoerer; and sister-in-law Margaret Esser.

He was preceeded in death by his parents and two brother in laws Edward and Donald Esser.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at Saint Francis of Assisi, Belleville, WI.