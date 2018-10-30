MADISON- Mary Catherine (Douville) Frawley died peacefully in the company of her family in Madison, on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the age of 87. Mary was born on Jan. 6, 1931, in Wausau, to Leon and Gertrude (Helling) Douville of Wausau. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a degree in education. She married Patrick Frawley in 1960, and they lived in Madison for 58 years until the time of her passing. She was an elementary teacher before devoting herself full time to her family.
Mary enjoyed singing in the choir at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where she was a parishioner for over 50 years. She loved cooking and famously made special sweet rolls for the church bazaar every fall, which were greatly anticipated by her near west side neighbors. She also enjoyed reading, discussing politics, the Milwaukee Brewers and spending time with her family. She was known to all as kind, gentle and appreciative of others, and remained that way until the very end. She was friendly, and often embarrassed her children by saying hello to complete strangers.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Patrick Frawley; her children Ruth Frawley (Stuart Mondschein) and Patrick (Rick) Frawley (LeAnn Kleaver); her sister, Eleanor (Penny) Duncan (Norman) of Sun City, Ariz.; and her grandchildren, Hannah Frawley, David Mondschein, Maddy Frawley and Sarah Mondschein. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Ellen Mary; her brother, Phillip Douville and his wife, Mona Douville.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at church.
Our family would like to thank the sensitive and caring staff at All Saints Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for their tremendous kindness and support. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434