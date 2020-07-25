Fraser, Lois A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Lois A. Fraser, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on Aug. 10, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Emanda (Halvorson) Fadness.

Lois graduated from East High School in 1950. She was a former stenographer at the Wisconsin Conservation Department, Wisconsin State Legislature and Wisconsin Legislature Council. Later she was an Academic Specialist-Administrator at the UW Endocrinology- Reproductive Physiology program from 1963 until her retirement in 1994. Lois was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

Lois is survived by her beloved son, Scott Fraser; brother, Arnold "Bud" (Audrey) Fadness; granddaughter, Kristin (Greg Seed) Fraser; great-grandchildren, James and Leigh Seed; nieces and nephews, Randy (Theresa) Fadness, Cathie (Arun) Batavia, Jeff Fadness, Kristine (David) Dodd, Mary Ann (Ted) Sainsbury, Pat (Bill) Pierce, David (Patti) Murray, Joe Murray, Tom (Carol) Murray, Marge Murray, Bill (Mary) Murray, Nancy (Skip) Poster, Mike Murray, Tim (Cathy) Murray, John (Kathy) Murray, Alan (Linda) Murray, Cheryl (John) Smith, Gail Patten and Anita Koch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; dear sisters, Mary Jane Perez and Alice Murray; brothers-in-law, Joseph Perez and James Murray; nephew, James Murray; and her son Scott's companion of many years, Cindy Koller, who always called her, "Mom.”

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Father Andy Jones. Memorials may be gifted in Lois's name to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1833, Regent St. Madison, WI 53705. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Fraser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.