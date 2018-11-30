MADISON—The colorful life of Martha Nesbit Frankwicz came to a peaceful ending Thanksgiving weekend, Nov 24, 2018 in Madison. She was born the child of Genevieve (Runkle) and Wellwood Nesbit in December 1929, and the youngest of the four Nesbit daughters, Nancy, Suzanne and Mary. Her academic education culminated in earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin—Madison. Martha’s professional career, as a visual designer and artist, started at Schuster’s & Gimbels in Milwaukee, and spanned over five decades ending at Marshal Fields in Madison.
She dedicated her later years to volunteer work at the Sequoya Branch of the Madison Public Library because leisure retirement was not in her vocabulary. Gardening and native prairie botanical collections were a lifelong source of pleasure and joy. Her life was greatly enriched by the decades long relationships shared with many friends and colleagues.
She is survived by her children with husband, Stephen Andrew Frankwicz (decd. 2002); Peter, Suzanne, Christopher, and Nancy. The family gives heartfelt thanks to the skilled nursing staff of Oak Park Place, Madison and the Magenta Team of Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made payable to the UW Foundation-Allen Centennial Garden Community Fund, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278 (memo: Martha Frankwicz).