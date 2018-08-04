STOUGHTON / MARSHFIELD—Elizabeth “Beth” Frankwick, age 69, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Aug. 3, 2018. She was born on Aug. 7, 1948 in Elkhorn, Wis., daughter of the late Philip and Louise (O’Brien) McSorley.
She is survived by her two children, Laura (Josh) Thompson and Michael (Kristi) Westergaard; two grandchildren, Jacob and Jeffrey; sister, Barbara (Dennis) Knotts; brother, Brian McSorley. Beth was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life Jeffrey Frankwick.
A celebration of Beth’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on her birthday, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.
Memorial donations may be made in memory to the Stoughton Public Library and Agrace Hospice. A special thank you to her best friends, Amy and Tom for taking care of our mother during a difficult time in her life. We would also like to thank her friends from the Stoughton Public Library and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their love and compassion to her and to her family.
