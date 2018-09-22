MADISON - Robert Shawn Franks, age 47, of Madison passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at his home of natural causes. He was born on July 13, 1971 in Madison the son of Ralph and Judith (Toay) Franks. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1992. He worked at Advanced Employment for over 25 years. Shawn enjoyed boating, professional wrestling "Jake the Snake" his favorite, and he also loved music especially the Statler Brothers. He was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Madison.
Shawn is survived by his parents, Ralph and Judy Franks of Fitchburg; a very special friend, Becky Buchda of Deforest; and many aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at 2 p.m., at BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Madison, 3910 Mineral Point Road. Pastor Greg Jewison will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point, and from 1 p.m. until time of service at the Bethany United Methodist Church, on Monday with a reception following the service. Burial of cremains will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Bethany United Methodist Church, Advanced Employment Inc., or Create-Ability Inc., would be appreciated.