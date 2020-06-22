Franklin, Joseph Lee

OSHKOSH - Joseph Lee Franklin, 74, passed away on June 17, 2020, at Edenbrook Rehabilitation Center in Oshkosh. Joe was born to the late James and Clara Mae (nee Hill) Franklin on Oct. 24, 1945, in Birmingham, Ala. The Franklin family moved to Madison in 1950 where Joe received his education in the Madison Public School system. Upon graduating from Madison Central High, Joe received a full basketball scholarship from UW-Madison. When Joe graduated in 1968 he was the basketball program's all-time leader in points and rebounds. His storied career left a mark unparalleled; some of his records still stand today. The summer after Joe graduated he was asked to participate in the 1968 Olympic basketball team trials making it all the way to the final cut of 40 players. Joe was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and by the ABA Minnesota Muskies, both in the fifth round. Joe was the last player to be cut by the Bucks but his playing days were not done yet. Joe played in Italy for the next five years traveling to many different countries around the world. After his playing days ended, Joe re-enrolled at UW-Madison, getting his Master's Degree in Institutional Research. Upon completion he was hired by UW-Oshkosh, running the Institutional Research Department for over 30 years. Joe retired in 2011. The retirement years let Joe pursue many of his passions in life, not in any particular order they were: golf, following basketball, coaching, smooth jazz. Joe is known for his open-heartedness, love of a good time, his great sense of humor and his overall love of life.