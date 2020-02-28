Franklin, John Benjamin, III

MADISON - John Benjamin Franklin, III, 50, of Madison, passed away suddenly Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born April 24, 1969, of Madison, the son of John Franklin, Jr. and Mary Hietstand.

He was currently employed by Smart Motors in Madison and had previously worked for Jiffy Lube and ValVoline. John always had time to put his fishing pole in the lake, which he had a great passion for. He left behind his beer, cigarettes, and his cat. John was a big kid at heart, especially when it came to his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his brother John E. (Kathy) Franklin; sister Jody Cotton (Bill Wills); two nephews; four nieces 1 great-nephew; four great-nieces; and many close friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father John B., Jr., March 8, 1978 and his mother May L., October 15, 2015.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 14 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.

