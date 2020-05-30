Frankey, Frederick John "Fred"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Frederick John "Fred" Frankey was born on the "National Holiday," Jan. 5, 1935, weighing 13 ½ pounds at St. Mary's Hospital. He was proud of being raised in the "GreenBush" neighborhood on his beloved Henry Street in Madison. Fred graduated from Central High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve in Korea and was stationed in Japan when the conflict ended. When Fred returned home, he became a Madison Police Officer where he met the love of his life, Morlynn. Jokingly, he didn't want his wife to outrank him, so he left MPD after eight years to work the rest of his career at Cuna Mutual and as a board member of Cuna Credit Union/Summit for many years until his retirement.

Fred's greatest achievements were his relationships with his family, his friends, neighbors and co-workers. His smile was infectious and his calm demeanor brought people together. He was quick with a joke, a one liner, a jingle that brought a smile to those around him. With his wife and family, he opened his home and heart to two AFS students, Yoshi and Celi. Fred loved to play golf, go to the casino and spend time at his cottage on Wood Lake. Unfortunately, Fred was afflicted with dementia and spent the last 10 years battling to remember the day to day things, but never lost remembrance of those he loved most.