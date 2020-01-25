Frank, Werner George

MADISON — Werner George Frank died on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Madison. Werner was born in Morris, Ill. in 1929, the son of August George and Elisabeth Hedwig Wagner Frank.

Werner graduated from Morris High School in 1947 and was employed at a local camera store where he began a lifelong interest in photography. He attended Deep Springs College, Bishop, Calif. for a year before transferring to the University of Chicago where received the B.A. degree, with honors, in Liberal Arts, and then went on for his M.B.A. in 1952. He held academic scholarships for all the years he studied there. While there, he was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma honorary business fraternity, Beta Alpha Psi honorary accounting fraternity, and Phi Beta Kappa honorary Liberal Arts fraternity.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He served two years as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Audit Agency, worked at Inland Steel Container Co., and then entered the doctoral program in cost accounting at the University of Illinois-Urbana. He received his doctorate there in 1958, when he also earned his CPA professional certification.