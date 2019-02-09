MADISON - Terry Kiss Frank passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the OAKWOOD VILLAGE THEATER, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison.
