Frank R. "Buddy" Bender

Feb. 8, 1955 - June 19, 2023

ELROY - Frank R. "Buddy" Bender, age 68 years, of rural Elroy, WI, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

He was born on February 8, 1955 to Frank "Ray" and Dorothy (Holton) Bender in Baraboo. He attended most of his school years in Elroy, but graduated from the Baraboo High School in 1973.

Buddy was a dairy farmer in the Elroy area for many years and retired from that in 1994-95. After farming, he began working road construction for Gasser until retirement.

Buddy loved family, but most of all, fun. He tried every day to enjoy both as often as he could. Buddy was very social and took great pleasure in visiting local establishments with his many friends from all over the area. When Buddy wasn't out visiting, he relished playing cribbage at home losing money to his neighborhood cribbage buddies.

Survivors include his children: Krista Anton and Jesse (Elizabeth) Bender; grandchildren: Dalton and Madison Anton and Addilyn and Milo Bender; siblings: Lela Kozlowski, Sylvia Weidling, Shirley Smith, Sandra Gilbertson and Ernie Manjarrez; along with many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Reva Jensen, Laurie Peasall and Dan Bender.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. A private family burial will be in the Millards Prairie Cemetery.

As Buddy wished, a Celebration of Life with a gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023 starting at 12:00 noon at the American Legion Hall in Elroy.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.