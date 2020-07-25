Frank, Orville M.

SUN PRAIRIE - Orville M. Frank passed away peacefully with his wife and sons at his side on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born July 5, 1937, in Fairchild, Wis., to Morris and Leila (Wampole) Frank. The family moved to Sun Prairie where Orville attended grade school and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1955. After graduation he worked for the Wisconsin Porcelain Company, and then for Langer Motor Company in the service department greasing cars and driving the wrecker. Orville married Ruth Ann Dushack on October 18, 1958, in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. In 1960 Orville was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. Ruth joined him in El Paso and their first son, Michael, was born in June 1962. When Orville was discharged in Sept. 1962 they returned to Sun Prairie where their second son, Matthew, was born in 1964. Orville returned to Langer Motor Company working in the service department. He began selling cars and eventually became general manager of the company. Orville considered this his favorite career. When Langer Motors was sold, Orville sold cars for other car dealers, until in 1978, when he went to work for Schuch-Landmark in Sun Prairie. After that company was sold in 1997, he worked for 3 ½ years for the Sun Prairie Area School District until his retirement in 2000. After 2 years of retirement he went to work driving truck for U-Haul for 10 years. Orville's passion in life was cars—always and only General Motors vehicles.