Frank, Orville M.

SUN PRAIRIE - Orville M. Frank passed away peacefully with his wife and sons at his side on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born July 5, 1937, in Fairchild, Wis., to Morris and Leila (Wampole) Frank. The family moved to Sun Prairie where Orville attended grade school and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1955. After graduation he worked for the Wisconsin Porcelain Company, and then for Langer Motor Company in the service department greasing cars and driving the wrecker. Orville married Ruth Ann Dushack on October 18, 1958, in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. In 1960 Orville was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. Ruth joined him in El Paso and their first son, Michael, was born in June 1962. When Orville was discharged in Sept. 1962 they returned to Sun Prairie where their second son, Matthew, was born in 1964. Orville returned to Langer Motor Company working in the service department. He began selling cars and eventually became general manager of the company. Orville considered this his favorite career. When Langer Motors was sold, Orville sold cars for other car dealers, until in 1978, when he went to work for Schuch-Landmark in Sun Prairie. After that company was sold in 1997, he worked for 3 ½ years for the Sun Prairie Area School District until his retirement in 2000. After 2 years of retirement he went to work driving truck for U-Haul for 10 years. Orville's passion in life was cars—always and only General Motors vehicles.
Orville and Ruth were charter members of St Albert the Great Catholic Church where Orville served on the Parish Council, was a Communion Minister, and a Lector. Orville was the last surviving active charter member of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club which was chartered in 1967. Grandson Nicholas was born in 2005 and became the greatest joy in Orville's life. Orville and Ruth spent every opportunity babysitting Nick and attending his school and sports events. Orville and Ruth loved to travel--Niagara Falls, Canada, on their honeymoon and a number of times after that, most of the US states, including Hawaii and Alaska, and to Mexico, Spain, Morocco, Rome, and Vatican City. Orville was a man of integrity who was a true model of a loving husband and father. He was friendly to everyone and always enjoyed talking with people.
He is survived by his wife Ruth, two sons and one grandson: Michael and his wife Marci Ocker and their son Nicholas of Pewaukee; and Matthew and his wife Bridget Usilton of Minnetonka, MN. Also by his brother Ivan of Sun Prairie, sisters Darlene Larson of Boscobel; Donna (George) Bryans of Fairfield Township, Ohio; Lavonne (Rick) Held of West Bend; and Jerrilyn (Dennis) Sutter of Pardeeville. Also by his brothers-in-law Richard (Dorothy) Dushack, James Dushack, Dennis Dushack, Ernest Johnson, and sisters-in-law Linda Gladem, and Donna (Dan) Wells. Also survived by an aunt and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Orville was preceded in death by his parents, a younger brother Donald who died at age 3, brothers-in-law Arlis Larson, David Gladem, Russ Volkmann, Gary Dushack, David Dushack, and Msgr Douglas Dushack, and sisters-in-law Phyllis Frank, Linda Dushack, Agnes Dushack, Brenda Dushack, Shirley Johnson, and Judith Volkmann. The family is grateful to Agrace Hospice for the compassionate and skilled care of our husband and father. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Church in Sun Prairie with Msgr. Donn Heiar officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Sun Prairie.
A gathering to celebrate Orville's life will be held at a future date.
Donations in Orville's memory may be made to any Alzheimer's Research Fund, or to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie, or to a charity of one's choice. Dad—You were a good man, and always a patient, loving father. We are proud to be your sons. We love you. You are home now. Mike and Matt
