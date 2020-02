Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MIDDLETON - Lottie Frank, age 72, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday Feb. 24, 2020, at TEMPLE BETH EL, 2702 Arbor Dr., Madison, Wis. 53711. A full obituary will follow.