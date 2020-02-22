Frank, Lottie Carpenter

MIDDLETON — Lottie Carpenter Frank passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at home, cared for and surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Morris and Ruth (North) Carpenter. When Lottie was young the family moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Lottie graduated from Roosevelt High School and then moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin, where she graduated with a degree in education. She married Joel Frank in 1969.

Lottie’s most cherished thing in life was her family. Whether it be for a birthday party or the Sunday dinners that she lovingly prepared, Lottie treasured her time with her children and her grandchildren. She was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren and she felt so fortunate that they all lived only a short distance from her.

Lottie not only gave of herself to her family, but to many in the community. She was very involved at Temple Beth El where she served as President of the congregation and Sisterhood. At Attic Angel Association and the Don and Marilyn Anderson Hospice she gave countless hours as a volunteer, committee chair and board member.

