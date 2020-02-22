Frank, Lottie Carpenter

MIDDLETON — Lottie Carpenter Frank passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at home, cared for and surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Morris and Ruth (North) Carpenter. When Lottie was young the family moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Lottie graduated from Roosevelt High School and then moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin, where she graduated with a degree in education. She married Joel Frank in 1969.
Lottie’s most cherished thing in life was her family. Whether it be for a birthday party or the Sunday dinners that she lovingly prepared, Lottie treasured her time with her children and her grandchildren. She was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren and she felt so fortunate that they all lived only a short distance from her.
Lottie not only gave of herself to her family, but to many in the community. She was very involved at Temple Beth El where she served as President of the congregation and Sisterhood. At Attic Angel Association and the Don and Marilyn Anderson Hospice she gave countless hours as a volunteer, committee chair and board member.
You have free articles remaining.
Lottie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joel; daughter, Elizabeth (Marc) Friedman; and their children, Micah, Stella, and Ezra; daughter, Janna (Bryan Bilse) Frank; and their daughter, Mirabel and her son, Justin (Jaime) Frank; and their children, Ryan and Eden. She is further survived by her brothers; Robert (Linda) Carpenter and Bradley (Chris Arruda) Carpenter; extended family; and the countless friends that she made through her social and civic volunteering, playing bridge and tennis, or out in the neighborhood. Lottie was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, and her brother, Glen.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, Wis. 53711. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family thanks Agrace Hospice for the end of life care which Lottie received.
Lottie and her family request memorials to the Temple Beth El Endowment Fund, The Lustgarten Foundation, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or the charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406