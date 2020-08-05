Frank, Lois

MADISON - Lois Frank, 82, devoted wife, mother, and steadfast member of Madison's Jewish community, passed away peacefully August 5 at Capitol Lakes after a brief illness. Lois was born in Milwaukee to Peter and Rose Druch on June 7, 1938. While visiting family in La Crosse, she met her life-long love and partner, Alfred Frank, and they were engaged to marry on New Year's Eve of 1961. Several months prior to their wedding, Lois suffered a serious and debilitating car accident, which would forever alter the trajectory of her life. Al rushed to her side for her recovery and they chose to hold to the original plans and were married in her hospital room. Despite undergoing eight hip surgeries over nearly 40 years, their 56-year marriage was filled with the joys of raising two daughters, Ziva and Tina, and extensive travel. Lois worked for the state, but she truly lived for volunteering. She donated her time to WPR, RSVP of Dane County, Madison Opera, Red Cross, Chevra Kadisha and other organizations. She and Al had a foster child for several years and hosted over 15 international exchange students. Lois loved music and for years organized the purchase of symphony and opera tickets for a posse of 10 to 15 friends. The classical music radio station played at her bedside non-stop for final five years of her life. In 2005 further illness related to her shattered hip led to the loss of that leg and left her confined to a wheelchair. True to form, once recovered she and Al resumed delivering Meals on Wheels, with Lois driving! Despite her enormous challenges, Lois maintained a positive outlook and generous personality to the very end of her life.