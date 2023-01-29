April 15, 1942—Jan. 22, 2023

Frank Larry Zitske passed away on January 22, 2023, at Our House Assisted Living in Reedsburg, WI, after a battle with cancer. He fought his illness with the same tenacity and steadfastness that he was known for throughout his life.

Frank was born on April 15, 1942, in Madison, WI, to Fred and Della (Peterson) Zitske. He graduated from Madison West High School and went on to enlist in the Army Reserves. From there, he worked for the City of Madison where he oversaw road resurfacing projects until he retired at the young age of 55.

Anyone who knew and loved Frank, understood that at any given moment he was likely enjoying the outdoors, with an ice cold beer in his hand and one of his beloved dogs by his side. He was passionate about hunting and fishing, two hobbies that brought invaluable memories that he shared with friends and family on their annual trips and outings.

Anytime Frank was surrounded by nature, whether it be in solitude or with one of his two children, he was at his most peaceful form.

He is survived by two children: Tracy (Dan) Goodman and Mike (Rachelle) Zitske; his brother, Wayne; four grandchildren: Alex (Haley), Samantha (Danny), Cameron, Kara; nieces and nephews; and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brother, Steve.

We are honoring Frank’s wishes and no services will be held.

“Verily I say unto thee. Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43)