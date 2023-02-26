MADISON — God needed another Santa in heaven. Frank K. Rudrud, age 81, passed away on December 14, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fla., after a long battle with kidney failure and respiratory complications.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; wife Kathy; and son-in-law, Eric Christenson. He will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by daughters: Sandy Rudrud Wilmington, Del., Ann (Brian) Simon Pardeeville, Wis., and Brother Charles (Linda) Rudrud, La Crosse, Wis.; and many family and friends who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703, with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. Frank will be brought to his final place of rest in a private ceremony at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in La Crosse.

