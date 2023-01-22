Nov. 13, 1937 – Jan. 13, 2023

MADISON — Frank Joseph Hansberry, age 85, of Madison, Wis., passed away on January 13, 2023.

Frank worked at MG&E and served in the Navy during Vietnam. Frank was helpful, supportive, and quick with a smile. He touched many lives and wanted nothing more than for his friends and family to follow their dreams and live full, happy and healthy lives.

Frank was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed garage sales, dancing, and spending time with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.

Frank was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Gail Hansberry, and now they are dancing together again in Heaven. He is survived by his sons: Martin (Tamara) and Harvey (Sara Vlahovic); grandchildren: Jake and Ursula.

A special thanks to Agrace Day Center, Agrace Hospice and Brightstar for helping us take care of Frank.

A Celebration of Life for Frank will be held on a future date.