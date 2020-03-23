Frank, Florian Reinhold

CLYDE — Florian Reinhold Frank, age 96, of Clyde, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 -- 20 days before his 97th birthday. He was born at home on April 8, 1923, in the log farmhouse on the Frank homestead farm in Wilson Creek, Spring Green Township. He was the son of Theodore Frank and Esther Kraemer Frank. His grandparents, Joseph and Mary Frank, were German immigrants. His paternal great-grandparents, Franz and Anna Frank, and maternal great-grandparents, Paul and Walburga Kraemer, were all from the Waldmünchen area in Germany.

Florian attended St. Luke’s School in Plain, Wis. When he enrolled in first grade, he spoke Bayerisch, a Bavarian dialect of German, and had to repeat first grade to improve his English. He was the last surviving member of his graduating class from St. Luke’s High School.

Florian lived through the Great Depression of the 1930s on the family farm. The farm had no electricity or indoor plumbing and used horse-drawn equipment. During this time, he was an avid hunter and his mother would cook whatever he brought home. Hunting was his only sport and he continued it into his 90’s. Florian enjoyed every opportunity to be out in the woods, with a rifle or shotgun.