MADISON—Alfred A. Frank, age 87, devoted husband, father, and steadfast member of Madison’s Jewish community, passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2018, at Capitol Lakes after a lengthy illness. Al was born in Madison on Feb. 2, 1931, and took great amusement in having a “Groundhog’s Day” birthday. He proudly grew up in the great post-Depression ethnic soup of Greenbush neighborhood, son of William and Rose Frank, who ran a humble grocery carved out of the front room of their Park Street home.
Al graduated from UW-Madison and its law school in the early 1950’s with a doctorate of jurisprudence. Practicing law in La Crosse, he met his life-long love and partner, Lois Druch, and they were engaged to marry on New Year’s Eve of 1961. Several months prior to their wedding, Lois suffered a serious car accident. He rushed to her side for her recovery and they chose to hold to the original plans and were married in her hospital room. Thus began a 56-year marriage filled with the joys and tribulations of family life. Together they were enthusiastic supporters of Madison’s classical music scene, particularly the opera and symphony. Al’s passion for jazz and classical music was exemplified in in his enormous music collection, which had hundreds of CD’s, DVD’s and albums. He had a peculiar, yet broad sense of humor and he got a particularly exquisite joy from the cartoons and covers of The New Yorker magazine.
Al’s working career was almost entirely with the State of Wisconsin at Diller Unemployment, where he codified state unemployment law. He was much respected for his wit and fairness and held an enormous retirement party attended by colleagues from across Wisconsin.
After retirement, Al returned to UW for the next 20 years to audit classes in law, art, history, philosophy and Chinese culture.
In the last 5 years at Capitol Lakes, Al was loved by staff and residents alike, where he was well-known for his eclectic sense of humor and wide-ranging interests, both cultural and political.
Al is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Frank (nee Druch); two daughters, Ziva Wear (Jim) of Madison and Tina Pearson (Richard) of Maitland, Fla.; his sister, Frances Mann of Madison; and eight grandchildren. His sister, Minnie Lustgarden, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday Oct. 26, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, officiated by Rabbi Betsy Forester. Graveside services will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Please contact Beth Israel Center with any questions.
Memorials donations may be made out to the National Kidney Foundation or Beth Israel Center.
