MARSHALL - Richard Frandle, "Dick" to his friends, and a child of God to the Lord Jesus, was given his crown of eternal life on March 29, 2019, at the age of 85. Dick grew up in Austin, Minn; after high school, he proudly served during the Korean War in the ASA, U.S. Army Security Agency. After the war, he went to college, met his wife of 52 years, Rochelle and they were blessed with six children.
Dick enjoyed working for State Farm for 35 years. He was a life member of the VFW and American Legion. Dick was an active and faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Dick is survived by his children, Victoria Frandle, Stephen (Crystal Cailing) Frandle, Alicia (Bryce) Funk, Kenneth Frandle, Andre (Victoria) Frandle; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Dick was the beloved patriarch, as he loved his family with all his heart as the Lord gave him strength. Dad's love never came to an end by God's grace alone. Richard is further survived by his siblings, Eileen Majerus, Tom (Rita) Frandle, and Jim (Doris) Frandle; brother-in-law, Dick Roe; sisters-in-law, Barbara Frandle and Charlene (Jerome) Gunderson. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Rochelle; son, Roderick; parents, Harry and Irene (Muzyk) Frandle; and sisters, Janet Caron and Helen Roe; and brother, Robert Frandle.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Sparta at 11 a.m., with visitation preceding from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Pastor Arthur Faught presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and can be directed to the Marshall WI American Legion, or VFW, or Vernon Memorial Hospice Program.
The family extends our loving thanks to God for Vernon Memorial Hospice and the devoted and thoughtful care provided over the past couple months to our Dad. The Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving the family, (608) 634-2100.