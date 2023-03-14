Frances Mary Fenske (Francesca Michor) was born in the small poor village of Koestendorf in Austria March 9, 1928, and passed away March 11, 2023.

Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second St., Menasha, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Fr. Judah Pigon, MF, officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Madison.