Frances B. Warren started her next journey in the wee hours of Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 95, with family by her side. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, to Lawrence J. and M. Elsie (Helker) Zeier. They moved to a farm outside of Dane/Lodi after the twin siblings were born.

Growing up Frances enjoyed helping her dad with the horses in the fields. After graduating from Lodi High School, she worked for Western Union which gave her the opportunity to be the first woman allowed in the press box at Camp Randall Stadium as a telegraph operator.

Through roommates, Frances met the love of her life and married Herbert C. Warren March 31, 1951. Frances had her hands full with eight children and all their activities, but also found time to be a member of St. Raphaels Altar society, acting as treasurer until she turned 90 years old. When the children grew older, she enjoyed taking drives past her old homestead, Devils Lake, riding the Merrimac ferry and stopping for ice cream. She truly loved spending time with family and friends, and was sought out for being such a good listener, and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by five daughters: Lola Dalrymple of Madison, Barb (Steve) Bultman of Friendship, Wis., Donna (Dennis) Kittel of Neenah, Wis., Linda (Dennis) Bungert of Kissimmee, Fla., and Molly Wilson of Madison; by three sons: Herb (Kim) of Middleton, Leo (Deb) of Verona and John of Frisco, Colo., and 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Frances is further survived by her sister, Annette Dohm; sister-in-law, Pauline Zeier; brother-in-law, Walter Warren; and many more beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Albert Zeier; nephew, Ronald Dohm; brother-in-law, Theodore Dohm.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will take place at Highland Memory Garden, 3054 Cottage Grove Road/County BB, Cottage Grove, WI 53718, at 2:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frances’s name to HospiceCare Inc, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

“Frances was a woman who gave of herself and will be truly missed.”

