Fran (Russell) Durkee

July 14, 1947 - Sept. 11, 2023

Our dear wife and mother passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 11, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Fran was born on July 14, 1947 in Keyser, WV to Hubert J. Russell and Julie Ann (Groh) Russell. Fran grew up in St. Nazianz, WI and was a lifelong member of St. Gregory's Catholic Church.

She met the love of her life, Richard Durkee, at Valders High School. Their first date was a Jerry Lewis film, and the rest was history. They were married at Fort Eustis, VA and were happily married for 57 years. They lived at Fort Benning, GA where they welcomed their first two children. They then moved back to Valders, WI where two more children were welcomed into their lives.

Fran will be remembered for always having a smile on her face. She was active in her church community and a proud union member. She was also a Girl Scout for many years as both a member and a leader.

Her various accomplishments and duties for St. Gregory's Church included: Chairperson of the Fall Festival, member of the parish council and Coordinator of the Religious Education Program. She was a member of Local 1259 for over 40 years, working at Tecumseh Engines. Fran served many roles in her Union including Vice President of her local, Treasurer, committee person and Shop Steward.

After her long career at Tecumseh, Fran went back to school at Lakeshore Technical College to obtain an Associate degree and maintained a 4.0 GPA.

Fran will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughters: Shelley (Pierre) Mordini, Kate (Justin) Madson; her son, Rich; and her grandchildren: Steven Mordini, Ella and Lincoln Madson. She is also survived by her brother, Patrick (Barb) Russell; brother-in-law, Gerald Durkee; sister-in-law, Margie (Dennis) Vedder; nieces: Molly Nowlan, Cathy Vedder, Lisa Vedder; and nephew, Wayne Russell.

She was preceded in death by her son, Eric "Beef" Durkee, her nieces: Maureen Gebhart and Beth Durkee, her mother, Julie Ann (Groh) Russell, and her father, Hubert J. Russell.

Funeral Services will be held on September 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Wisconsin Chapter or the Alzheimer Foundation of America (AFA).

The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Agrace and her long-term caregiver, Mary Ward.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.