MADISON - Tamre Kay "Tammy" Frame, age 60, formerly of Madison, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. Tammy was born May 1, 1958, in Madison.
After graduating from Madison LaFollette High School in 1977, Tammy worked in the State Capitol Building in environmental services for over 25 years. Tammy defied the odds in so many capacities, and truly lived her life to the fullest.
When she was younger, Tammy loved to crochet, and was incredibly proud of the afghans that she would create for friends and family. Tammy also found comfort in music, and enjoyed listening to her favorites, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Alabama and the Oak Ridge Boys. Tammy's life was full of laughter, love, and ice cream.
Tammy was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Louise Frame; and her stepfather, Paul Maas. She is survived by her father, Robert (Sophie) Frame; her mother, Fern Maas; her sister, Katherine (Rich) Hasse; her brothers, Robert, Steve, James and Paul Frame; her sisters-in-law, Mary Hanson Frame and Teresa Frame; her nieces, Stefanie Hasse, Tracy Frame, Anna Cardarella and Rosalie Cardarella; her nephews, Nicholas, Mitchell, Andrew and Alan Frame; her great-nieces, Charlotte Frame, Jasmine Carter, and Charlotte Saling; her great-nephews, Bryce and Max Frame, and Jackson, Owen and Matthew Saling; her life-long friend, Ann Taylor; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and caregivers.
Funeral services will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Road, Madison, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Tammy's family would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to the wonderful staff at Columbia Health Care Center who provided care to Tammy.