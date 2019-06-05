TOWN OF VERMONT—Jennifer Jill Frame passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th Street, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday June 7, 2019, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at St. James Cemetery, Vermont Township. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com”Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 North 8th Street
608-437-5077