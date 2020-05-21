Fox, Thomas Harry

After retiring, Tom moved to Aspen in 2004 at age 77. He volunteered as an Ambassador for the Aspen Ski Corporation, welcoming skiers to the slopes with his bright and infectious smile and gracious personality. Tom came down out of the mountains after 9 years in Aspen, leaving many new friends made there to spend his final years along the Front Range in Boulder, living in an apartment with outstanding views of the Rocky Mountains. Here he developed a whole new circle of friends including the employees of the Boxcar café where he took his daily latte. Tom was able to observe his 90th birthday with family and friends who traveled from all over the country to celebrate his robust health and his exceptionally sharp mind and wit. Tom was generous and kind and a blessing to all who knew him. He especially enjoyed his relationships with his grandchildren.