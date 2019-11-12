MADISON/SAUNEMIN, ILL. - Marcelle I. Fox, 90, of Madison, formerly of Saunemin, Ill., passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, at St. Mary’s Care Center surrounded by her beloved family and loving caregivers. She was born in Tulsa, Okla. on Nov. 10, 1929, the daughter of James and Anna (Ruddy) Henneberry. She spent her childhood raised on the grounds of the Pontiac Correctional Facility, as her father was Head of Engineering at the prison.
She married Robert F. Fox on Aug. 8, 1950, at St. Mary’s in Pontiac. The couple were married for 38 years and together raised six children. Marcelle served as primary caregiver for her family for 20 years after Robert became disabled in an accident.
Marcelle was very crafty and loved the holidays. She spent hours making Halloween costumes and, come Christmas, she would always make delicious candies to give away. She was known for her beautiful and delicious cakes for birthdays and weddings.
Marcelle was a woman of faith. No matter what life presented her with she responded with prayer and faith. There is no doubt that her final breath was a prayer. She was an amazing role model who will be greatly missed.
Marcelle is survived by her children, Mary Catherine (Bruce) Green, Nancy Ellen (Richard) Hartmann, Robert R. (Nancy) Fox, Joyce (Porter) Whitham, John M. (Annette) Fox, and Patrick James (Craig Franklin) Fox; grandchildren, Kelly, Jamie, Daniel, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Jennifer, and Brandon; six great-grandchildren; and brother, James P. Henneberry. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brothers, Joseph and Mark Henneberry; and sister, Geraldine Munie.
A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 401 S Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Ken Fiedler presiding. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marcelle’s name to the organization of your choosing.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Marcelle’s caregivers at the St. Mary’s Care Center. Marcelle was extremely grateful to them and loved each one as family. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com