FITCHBURG—John Carson “Jack” Fowler died peacefully on May 21, 2019, at his home in Fitchburg, Wis. Born in Des Moines, Iowa on June 7, 1934, Jack was the second of four children of Richard (Dick) Burton Fowler and Mary Loretta (Carson) Fowler. After graduating high school in Carlisle, Iowa, Jack and four buddies enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and he soon found himself cruising the world on the USS Midway. Ports of call in the Mediterranean, North Africa, Cuba and Japan inspired in him a lifelong love of travel, and he ultimately visited 48 states and six continents, making friends and, when lucky, playing golf wherever he went. He graduated from the University of Iowa on the GI Bill and embarked on a career in sales that culminated in the establishment of his own company, Spectrum Medical.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Richard G. Fowler; sister-in-law, Joyce (Messer) Fowler; and brother-in-law, Gene Grunsted. He is survived by his first wife, Joan (Barnes) Fowler of Verona, Wis.; and second wife, Claire (Oberbreckling) Fowler. Both marriages ended in divorce. Other survivors include two sisters, Linda Grunsted of West Des Moines, Iowa and Paralee Lane (Les Lane) of Ankeny, Iowa; two children, Brenda Fowler (Harry Gottlieb) of Evanston, Ill. and John Fowler (Heather Lynch Fowler) of Madison; grandchildren Alex, Kate, Louis and Moses; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
We will never forget your love of life and your stories, Papa Jack! The family thanks the dedicated staff of the Wisconsin Dialysis Center and The Waterford at Fitchburg and his special caregivers, Sophia and Polly.
A memorial service is planned for June 7, 2019, at 12 noon at the WYNDHAM GARDEN HOTEL, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin or Badger Honor Flight.