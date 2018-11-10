SUN PRAIRIE—Gloria Johannah (Brandenstein) Fowler passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie. Gloria was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Sun Prairie, the daughter of Leo (Brownie) and Juletta (Klubertanz) Brandenstein. She graduated from Sun Prairie High School with the class of 1958, and joined the work force shortly after. She was employed as an accounts payable clerk for a number of different companies and retired in 1994.
After retiring she worked at Sunwood Apartments and Olympic Village as a domestic engineer. She also was an activity director at Olympic Village. She enjoyed visits to the casino, biking and house cleaning.
On Nov. 4, 1961, she married Patrick Fowler and lived most of their married life in this area—Windsor, DeForest, and Sun Prairie.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her sisters, Jan Dunn of Edgerton, and Jacqueline (William) Hughes of Monona; sister-in-law, Jan Fowler of Harrisville; brother-in-law, James Fowler of Hollandale; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Elliott; brothers-in-law, Donald R. Dunn, Jack Elliott and William Fowler of Harrisville; sister-in-law, Carol Fowler; as well as nephews, Steve Dunn, Kevin Elliott and David Fowler; and niece, Wendy Fowler.
A Celebration of Gloria’s life will be held at the VFW POST, 349 S. Walker Way, in Sun Prairie, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Burial will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens, 1147 Clarmar Drive, Sun Prairie at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Home Health United and the Hospice nurses, and to the staff at Prairie Gardens, and through the months the warmth and generosity from the people at Olympic Village, she will be dearly missed. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison
(608) 249-6758