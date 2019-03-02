MADISON - Charlotte Fowler, died at her home in Madison, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born in Milwaukee, on Jan. 30, 1921, the daughter of Thomas and Charlotte McDermott. Educated in the parochial and public schools in Menominee, Mich., Charlotte graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee in 1936, and from The Milwaukee State Teachers College, Class of 1940. She married James H. Fowler, an educator. They lived with their family at various times in New Orleans, Hinsdale, Ill., Kenosha, and finally here in Madison.
Charlotte felt privileged to have been a 1950s mom, active in church and civic affairs. Later, she resumed a career as a teacher in the elementary grades. Charlotte worked in the religious education departments in the parishes where the family lived and was a past president of the League of Women Voters in Kenosha. She was involved with others in the Clean Sweep program there. Charlotte was grateful to have lived in this country at a time that included the election of the first African-American President.
Charlotte is survived by two daughters, Ann (Joseph) Recka of Green Bay and Faith (Peter) Ellestad of Madison; two sons, James (Susan) Fowler of Janesville, and Thomas Fowler of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, William, Matthew and Katherine (Andrew Goetsch) Recka, Andrea (Matthew) Peot, Seth and Ethan (Susan Walden) Ellestad, Amanda (Timothy) Gronski, and Sean and Paul Fowler; and 12 great-grandchildren, Nicole and Jennifer Recka, Alexis and Josie Tremelling, Nathan Gronski, Cloe, Ethan and Christopher Fowler, Gabriel Fowler, Joseph and Charlotte Goetsch, and Jacob Peot. She has lately missed many family members and friends who have gone before her, including two daughters-in-law, Patricia and Debra; and mostly her husband, Jim.
Charlotte's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all those who allowed her to remain in her home as she wished, her Catholic Charities companions, Lisa, Mary Beth, Deb N., Sharon and Deb H.; her Home Instead helpers, Christiana, Julie and Janice; Pat and Corrine Crowley who brought her communion every Sunday, and Agrace HospiceCare for all their support during Mom's final illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catholic Charities or Agrace HospiceCare. Funeral arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.