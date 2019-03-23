MADISON - Charlotte Fowler died at her home in Madison, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, with her family at her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A meal will follow at the church hall to celebrate Charlotte's 's life. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., Madison. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
A full obituary appeared in the March 3, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.